North Carolina leaders react to report Supreme Court is prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade

Democratic Governor Roy Cooper took to Twitter saying it was time state leaders stand up for women's healthcare.
1521315257481842689
Planned Parenthood released a statement online saying abortion remained legal at this time.
1521297666482655232
Cheri Beasley, the Democratic candidate running for Senate, released the following statement about the reports:
If confirmed, this decision is the moment we have feared, warned and fought against. It is terrifying for women across the country.
As a former judge and Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, I have spent over two decades in service upholding our constitutional rights - and I know that abortion is a constitutional right.
This horrifying news -- and Washington's failure to eliminate the filibuster and codify Roe v. Wade to protect our rights -- has shown us exactly what is at stake and it is more urgent than ever that we elect leaders who will stand up for our fundamental freedoms in the U.S. Senate.
Mark Walker, one of the Republican candidates running for Senate, did not comment on the content of the report. However, he did release a Tweet seemingly criticizing the timing of the leak and calling overturning Roe v. Wade a "victory."
On the threshold of victory. Most likely a few weeks before the court’s holding will published. Keep praying and speaking for those who cannot speak for themselves. #ncsen #ProLife https://t.co/GwI3rV8I0V— Mark Walker (@RepMarkWalker) May 3, 2022
Republican Congressman from North Carolina Madison Cawthorn is crediting Donald Trump with making it possible to overturn the landmark Supreme Court decision.
Because of Donald J. Trump, Roe v. Wade will be overturned.— Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) May 3, 2022
Rep. David E. Price (D-North Carolina) said the fight must go on to protect women's ability to make their own healthcare decisions.
Abortion, the right to choose, and the right to make your own healthcare decisions must be protected. The House already voted to codify Roe v. Wade. The Senate MUST act without delay.— Rep. David E. Price (@RepDavidEPrice) May 3, 2022
We will keep fighting to protect this fundamental right.