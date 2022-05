North Carolina leaders react to report Supreme Court is prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade

On the threshold of victory. Most likely a few weeks before the court’s holding will published. Keep praying and speaking for those who cannot speak for themselves. #ncsen #ProLife https://t.co/GwI3rV8I0V — Mark Walker (@RepMarkWalker) May 3, 2022

Because of Donald J. Trump, Roe v. Wade will be overturned. — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) May 3, 2022

Abortion, the right to choose, and the right to make your own healthcare decisions must be protected. The House already voted to codify Roe v. Wade. The Senate MUST act without delay.



We will keep fighting to protect this fundamental right. — Rep. David E. Price (@RepDavidEPrice) May 3, 2022

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- In response to a report that the Supreme Court of the United States is preparing to overturn Roe v. Wade , reaction is coming in from across North Carolina.Democratic Governor Roy Cooper took to Twitter saying it was time state leaders stand up for women's healthcare.Planned Parenthood released a statement online saying abortion remained legal at this time.Cheri Beasley, the Democratic candidate running for Senate, released the following statement about the reports:Mark Walker, one of the Republican candidates running for Senate, did not comment on the content of the report. However, he did release a Tweet seemingly criticizing the timing of the leak and calling overturning Roe v. Wade a "victory."Republican Congressman from North Carolina Madison Cawthorn is crediting Donald Trump with making it possible to overturn the landmark Supreme Court decision.Rep. David E. Price (D-North Carolina) said the fight must go on to protect women's ability to make their own healthcare decisions.