Politics

North Carolina leaders react to report Supreme Court is prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade

NC reaction to report SCOTUS will overturn Roe v. Wade

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- In response to a report that the Supreme Court of the United States is preparing to overturn Roe v. Wade, reaction is coming in from across North Carolina.

Democratic Governor Roy Cooper took to Twitter saying it was time state leaders stand up for women's healthcare.

Planned Parenthood released a statement online saying abortion remained legal at this time.

Cheri Beasley, the Democratic candidate running for Senate, released the following statement about the reports:

If confirmed, this decision is the moment we have feared, warned and fought against. It is terrifying for women across the country.
As a former judge and Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, I have spent over two decades in service upholding our constitutional rights - and I know that abortion is a constitutional right.
This horrifying news -- and Washington's failure to eliminate the filibuster and codify Roe v. Wade to protect our rights -- has shown us exactly what is at stake and it is more urgent than ever that we elect leaders who will stand up for our fundamental freedoms in the U.S. Senate.

Mark Walker, one of the Republican candidates running for Senate, did not comment on the content of the report. However, he did release a Tweet seemingly criticizing the timing of the leak and calling overturning Roe v. Wade a "victory."



Republican Congressman from North Carolina Madison Cawthorn is crediting Donald Trump with making it possible to overturn the landmark Supreme Court decision.



Rep. David E. Price (D-North Carolina) said the fight must go on to protect women's ability to make their own healthcare decisions.

