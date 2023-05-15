Local businesses encourage lawmakers to keep veto of new NC abortion bill

David Meeker invited some of his business colleagues outside of his business, Trophy Brewing, Monday to encourage the veto of the abortion ban bill.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Local businesses gathered in hopes of encouraging lawmakers to keep the veto of Senate Bill 20 and they say will save business.

"Most important reason this bill is bad is because it is bad for people and bad for women and their choices but it's also bad for business," he said.

The abortion bill would prohibit abortions past 12 weeks. Governor Cooper vetoed the measure this weekend.

While many are expecting lawmakers to override that, Meeker and other business owners see it as a threat to the economy.

"We have over 200 businesses from the mountains to the coast who have signed on to a letter asking our representatives to understand the importance of this issue," Meeker said.

CEO 's like Ashley Christensen are creating a petition against the proposed bill. She says it reminds her of the negative aftermath of HB2.

"HB2 cost the state hundreds of millions of dollars and more than 1,000 jobs before it was repealed. We are asking you not to put the business community, the economy in North Carolina rating by CNBC as America's top state business in 2022 at risk. Simply put public policies that restrict reproductive health care and discriminate against LGBTQIA+ people go against our values and are bad for business in North Carolina."

Both the Senate and the House are meeting today, but there is no indication they plan to vote on the veto and possibly override it.