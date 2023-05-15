NC Senate schedules vote to override Cooper veto of abortion bill

The North Carolina State Senate announced it will schedule a vote Tuesday to override Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of Senate Bill 20, a bill that limits abortions and bans most of them after 12 weeks of pregnancy.

"We will have Senate Bill 20 on the calendar tomorrow for the override vote," Senate Leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, said Monday.

Cooper, a Democrat, vetoed the legislation on Saturday after a week of touring the state speaking out against the measure.

The GOP has control of the General Assembly but has little wiggle room.

"If just one Republican in either the House or the Senate keeps a campaign promise to protect women's reproductive health, we can stop this ban," Cooper told a crowd of supporters Saturday.

"In just two weeks, extreme anti-abortion politicians have rammed through a dangerous, monstrous abortion ban that will have a profound impact on reproductive health care across the board," said Jenny Black, President & CEO of Planned Parenthood South Atlantic. "Thousands of people in Raleigh turned out over the weekend to oppose this abortion ban in addition to the many health care providers, faith leaders, and business leaders who have spoken against this shameful piece of legislation. Legislators know this monster abortion ban is deeply unpopular across this state - that is precisely why they are rushing this process without public input. Lawmakers are betraying their constituents and knowingly putting North Carolinians in danger."

The bill does have exceptions to the 12-week ban and extends the limit through 20 weeks for rape and incest and through 24 weeks for "life-limiting" fetal anomalies.

On Saturday, Berger said he looked forward to "promptly overriding" Cooper's veto.

