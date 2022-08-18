Abortions rights advocates react to reinstated 20-week abortion ban

Advocates and lawmakers say they were not surprised to hear the ruling reinstating the 20-week ban on abortion. They say now they’re prepared to fight back.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Advocates and lawmakers say they were not surprised to hear the ruling reinstating the 20-week ban on abortion. They say now they're prepared to fight back.

Representatives from the ACLU, Planned Parenthood and other groups joined lawmakers to react to the reinstatement of the 20-week abortion ban. The ban does include exceptions for limited medical emergencies but does not make exceptions for rape or incest.

"Women across the country don't know what the law is in their state. And now in North Carolina there's even more confusion about when you can seek care and that's really why these abortion bans are so damaging," said Rep. Julie von Haefen.

According to the most recent data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, in 2020, 30 abortions were performed at 21 weeks or more of pregnancy.

"We're motivated. We are motivated and we are ready. We know that January is coming and if they get a super majority they will introduce an abortion ban. We don't know what level of restriction it could be but I think if we've seen anything, nothing is off the table," said Jillian Riley, with Planned Parenthood Votes! South Atlantic.

Abortion rights advocates say there are a number of reasons why a woman would need to get an abortion after 20 weeks but all of those reasons are personal and now women's rights are being taken away.

Representatives from Planned Parenthood say they've already made the necessary steps in their practices to follow the reinstated 20-week ban.