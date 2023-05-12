Bishop William Barber, faith leaders speak out against new NC abortion bill

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Bishop William Barber and other local faith leaders are holding a press conference at the North Carolina General Assembly.

Governor Roy Cooper finished the final part of a three-day tour of roundtables yesterday to express concerns with Senate Bill 20, which would ban most abortions in the state after twelve weeks.

Last Tuesday, Republicans announced an agreement within their own party on abortion restrictions, which provides exceptions for rape, incest, fetal abnormalities or if a mother's life is in danger.

The 46-page bill was passed on party lines in both chambers within 48 hours, with Democrats expressing concerns regarding both the text of the legislation and how it was initially introduced.

Opponents of the legislation believe measures which require counseling and in-person appointments would greatly impact access to the procedure, especially within underserved communities.

Supporters point to nearly $160 million in funding towards resources including adoption tax credits, foster care, paid maternity leave and contraceptives, saying they believe the bill is mainstream.