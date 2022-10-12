ACC Tipoff let NCSU, UNC, Duke women's coaches set the tone for upcoming season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- ACC Tipoff marked the unofficial start to the 2022-23 college basketball season Tuesday in Charlotte.

Coaches and players of all 15 league teams on the women's side took to the podium to talk about the upcoming season.

North Carolina was the first Triangle team to take the stage this morning with Head Coach Courtney Banghart flanked with stars Deja Kelly and Kennedy Todd-Williams. Banghart touched on a number of topics, including comments she made this past summer about NC State's gym (Reynolds Coliseum) being small and their fan base being, "classless."

"You kind of have to do what you have to do for your team, and for the game of women's basketball," explained Banghart. "Whatever we can do to put light on two of the best teams in the country, if I have to take a bullet to do it, it's the things you've got to do."

NC State head coach Wes Moore responded jokingly to Banghart's comments during the Wolfpack's breakout media session.

"Well, you know we're all a little classless at times, we have fun man. That's why we wear red. Red's fun."

Moore's team has won three straight ACC tournament championships and own one of the best home-winning percentages in the country.

"We'll just keep playing in that little gym and hopefully we can keep packing it out and winning some games."

Duke and head coach Kara Lawson stood in 2021 as the lone team in the Triangle without an NCAA tournament berth. Now in her third season, and well aware of the jawing back and forth between the other area coaches, Lawson took to the session to talk improvement.

"I just try to be as practical as possible, and try to figure out how to make our players be best as possible."

On Wednesday, the men's teams will take center stage. Commissioner Jim Phillips takes the stage at 8:30 a.m.