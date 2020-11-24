Sports

ACC men's basketball tournament to be played in Greensboro in 2021

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its men's basketball tournament will be played in Greensboro in March.

The tournament will be played in the Gate City for the 28th time after the league decided to move the event from Washington, DC.

Capital One Arena in DC will now host the 2024 tournament.

"The ACC Men's Basketball Tournament has enjoyed terrific experiences and hospitality at Capital One Arena," said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. "We look forward to returning to Washington, D.C., and appreciate Greensboro for welcoming and accommodating us during these unique and challenging times."

In March 2020, the tournament was held as scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday sessions, but the quarterfinal rounds were never played as COVID-19 was starting to become widely publicized and had recently been declared a pandemic. The NCAA Tournament was later canceled, effectively ending the college basketball season.

This season is scheduled to be played with games starting Nov. 25, although several power 5 schools have had their seasons altered, including Duke, Tennessee, Arizona and Baylor.

The 2022 tournament will be played at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York with the 2023 edition returning to Greensboro.

The 2021 ACC Women's Basketball Tournament will also be held at Greensboro Coliseum from March 3-7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsgreensborocollege basketball
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: White House COVID-19 report lists NC in red zone for cases
LIVE: NC to certify election results Tuesday
COVID-19 vaccine no 'walk in the park,' CDC committee says
12-year-old genius boy accepted at Georgia Tech
US could nearly double its COVID-19 cases in coming months
Biden set to formally introduce his national security team
Trump campaign loses 5 more cases in Pa. Supreme Court decision
Show More
Gov. Cooper calls for mask wearing at all public places
Saltbox lobster roll social draws big crowd ahead of Thanksgiving
Pennsylvania bans alcohol sales for Thanksgiving eve
Special operation saves 5-year-old boy mauled by pack of dogs
Tips for cooking a smaller Thanksgiving feast this year
More TOP STORIES News