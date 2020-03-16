Unused food from ACC Tournament will go to hungry children, families

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- All the food that didn't get eaten at the Greensboro Coliseum over the weekend will go to a good cause.
The ACC Tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus, but coliseum officials along with some local agencies, are making the best of a tough situation. All the food that wasn't served to fans during the tournament will go to hungry children.
The Out of the Garden Project, the Piedmont's largest nonprofit organization that serves families in need, helped pack trucks full of produce, fruit and gourmet food. After the tournament was canceled, the coliseum donated the food to the project.
"When we got over here it was a full array of meals they would have given out so there were pans of chicken and pork and ziti and green beans and collards and hot dogs," Don Milholin, the group's Executive Director and President told WGHP.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper ordered the state's public schools to be closed for at least two weeks over the weekend. For some children, the meals they get at school are a valued form of nutrition.
"We can feel however we want too about the ACC Tournament being canceled but the blessing in that is there are going to be thousands of children that will be getting meals that may not have," Milholin said.
