ACC Tournaments announced for Greensboro, Charlotte

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Atlantic Coast Conference will hold five consecutive men's basketball tournaments in North Carolina starting in 2025, while the women's tournament, which has had a longtime home in Greensboro as the city of the league's founding will split time between there and Charlotte.

The ACC announced future sites for championships in 14 sports Thursday, coming ahead of next season's bizarre westward expansion that will add California and Stanford from the Pac-12 as well as SMU from the American Athletic Conference.

Yet in a year that saw the league move its headquarters from Greensboro to downtown Charlotte, the ACC unveiled 42 future championship events - including those marquee basketball tournaments - for its home state.

In a news conference in Charlotte, commissioner Jim Phillips estimated the events could have an economic impact of more than $400 million.

The men's basketball tournament -- next held in Washington, D.C. in March -- will take place in Charlotte in 2025, 2026 and 2028, while Greensboro will host it in 2027 and 2029. That five-year run in North Carolina would be the longest in the state since holding 11 straight in Charlotte and Greensboro from 1990 to 2000.

Greensboro has hosted the men's tournament a league-high 29 times, while Charlotte is tied for second with 13.

"We are incredibly proud to announce this tremendous package of neutral site championships that will be held in the State of North Carolina, where the league was founded more than 70 years ago," Phillips said. "Each of these outstanding cities and venues will provide a first-class experience for our student-athletes, coaches, institutions, alumni and fans over the next seven years. We are also pleased to have been able to deliver so quickly on our commitment to continue to hold numerous tournaments and championships in cities across the State of North Carolina as part of the ACC Board of Directors' decision to relocate the conference office headquarters to Charlotte."

That would comply with a state-budget provision tied to obtaining $15 million in state funds with its headquarters move last year. That provision required the league to hold four men's basketball tournaments in the state among numerous championship events by the 2032-33 academic year.

The women's tournament has been held in Greensboro in all but one year dating to 2000 and will host again next month. The tournament will return in 2025 before going to Charlotte in 2027, with 2026 plans to be determined later.

The league's announcements also included baseball bouncing between Charlotte and Durham through 2029, as well as gymnastics; men's and women's swimming and diving; men's and women's soccer; men's and women's lacrosse; men's and women's tennis; women's golf; and rowing.

Like the men's and women's basketball championships, the ACC Baseball Championship will also alternate sites for the next six years. Starting this spring, the baseball conference championship will be hosted at Truist Field in Charlotte in 2024, 2026, and 2028, while Durham and the Durham Bulls Athletic Park will host the championship event in 2025, 2027, and 2029.

The football championship game is slated for Charlotte through 2030.

Future Championships with Locations

ACC Men's Basketball Tournament:

2025: Charlotte, Spectrum Center

2026: Charlotte, Spectrum Center

2027: Greensboro, Greensboro Coliseum

2028: Charlotte, Spectrum Center

2029: Greensboro, Greensboro Coliseum

ACC Women's Basketball Tournament:

2024: Greensboro, Greensboro Coliseum (previously announced)

2025: Greensboro, Greensboro Coliseum

2027: Charlotte, Spectrum Center

ACC Baseball Championship:

2024: Charlotte, Truist Field (previously announced)

2025: Durham, Durham Bulls Athletic Park

2026: Charlotte, Truist Field

2027: Durham, Durham Bulls Athletic Park

2028: Charlotte, Truist Field

2029: Durham, Durham Bulls Athletic Park

ACC Gymnastics Championship:

2024: Greensboro, Greensboro Coliseum (previously announced)

2025: Greensboro, Greensboro Coliseum

2026: Greensboro, Greensboro Coliseum

ACC Men's and Women's Swimming & Diving Championships:

2024: Greensboro, Greensboro Aquatic Center (previously announced)

2025: Greensboro, Greensboro Aquatic Center

2027: Greensboro, Greensboro Aquatic Center

2028: Greensboro, Greensboro Aquatic Center

2029: Greensboro, Greensboro Aquatic Center

ACC Men's Soccer and ACC Women's Soccer Championships:

2024: Cary, WakeMed Soccer Park

2025: Cary, WakeMed Soccer Park

2026: Cary, WakeMed Soccer Park

2027: Cary, WakeMed Soccer Park

2028: Cary, WakeMed Soccer Park

2029: Cary, WakeMed Soccer Park

ACC Men's & Women's Lacrosse Championship:

2024: Charlotte, American Legion Memorial Stadium (previously announced)

2025: Charlotte, American Legion Memorial Stadium

2026: Charlotte, American Legion Memorial Stadium

2027: Charlotte, American Legion Memorial Stadium

2028: Charlotte, American Legion Memorial Stadium

ACC Rowing Championship:

2024: Raleigh, Lake Wheeler Park (previously announced)

2026: Raleigh, Lake Wheeler Park

2027: Raleigh, Lake Wheeler Park

2029: Raleigh, Lake Wheeler Park

2030: Raleigh, Lake Wheeler Park

ACC Men's & Women's Tennis Championships:

2024: Cary, Cary Tennis Park (previously announced)

2025: Cary, Cary Tennis Park

2026: Cary, Cary Tennis Park

2027: Cary, Cary Tennis Park

2028: Cary, Cary Tennis Park

2029: Cary, Cary Tennis Park

ACC Women's Golf Championship:

2024: Wilmington, Porters Neck Country Club (previously announced)

2025: Greensboro, Sedgefield Country Club

2026: McConnell Golf Properties

2027: Greensboro, Sedgefield Country Club

2028: McConnell Golf Properties

2029: Greensboro, Sedgefield Country Club

The Associated Press contributed.