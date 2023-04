Dunn police say the deadly accident happened just after 12 a.m. at the intersection of East Pearsall Street.

Bicyclist killed during accident with train in Harnett County

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A bicyclist was killed during a crash involving a train in Harnett County.

Dunn police say the deadly accident happened just after 12 a.m. at the intersection of East Pearsall Street.

The CSX freight train shut down all crossings in the town as the investigation got underway.

SEE ALSO: NCDHHS launches 'Fight the Bite' campaign to avoid tick- and mosquito-borne disease

So far, authorities have not released the name of the victim.