NC State students create adaptive clothing line accessible to wider variety of people

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two NC State students are working to make the fashion world more inclusive by creating a line of adaptive clothing.
Each piece in the collection is accessible for people on a wide spectrum of cognitive and physical abilities. Some of the dresses are seamless. Other pieces use special buttons to make them easier to use.
"I've said this so many times, as much as I think I'm making something that's helpful, if it doesn't help somebody there's no point in doing it. I'm wasting my time, I'm wasting their time. It's so important to make sure what we're adding adds benefit to them and not just there," Sabrina Martin said.
Martin and Mary Grace Wilder displayed their collection at the 2021 Threads Senior Collection fashion show. Baristas from 321 Coffee modeled the inclusive clothing line. The coffee shop employs people with cognitive or developmental disabilities.
Martin and Wilder said their clothing line combines fashion and accessibility.
"It boils down to the fact that we want people to be able to dress with dignity. We go into our closets every day and have an opportunity to express ourselves and we want everybody to have that opportunity as well," Wilder said.
Wilder and Martin are now working to produce their pieces into their own brand. They're hoping to make the pieces affordable too.
For more information, email Info@anybodyclothing.com.
