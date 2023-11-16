Advance Auto Parts to layoff hundreds worldwide including jobs at Raleigh headquarters

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Advance Auto Parts confirms plans to lay off hundreds, including positions at its Raleigh headquarters.

Wednesday, the automotive parts giant announced the company will be making layoffs globally. A spokesperson tells ABC11 this will include some positions at their corporate offices but didn't say how many.

They said the elimination of 400 positions is part of their ongoing strategic and operational streamlining efforts to reduce costs.

Advance Auto Parts said the decision was very difficult. Here's their full statement:

"As part of our ongoing strategic and operational review of the business, we have identified opportunities to streamline efforts, improve efficiency and significantly reduce costs within our organization. As a result, we have made the difficult decision to eliminate approximately 400 positions across our organization, including positions based at our Raleigh headquarters, corporate roles based outside of North Carolina, field-based positions located outside of Raleigh and positions at our office in Hyderabad, India. The decision to eliminate even a single role is extremely difficult and we are committed to treating affected individuals with compassion and care by offering transition assistance to those impacted. The actions we are taking will enable us to support a narrowed list of priorities that are focused on the fundamentals of serving our customers and frontline teams. We remain confident that our industry is strong and that the opportunity for Advance to succeed on the road ahead is significant."

