Affordable housing remains an issue ahead of Durham municipal election

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Bull City has seen several affordable housing projects come to life, including Hardee Street Apartments that's slated to complete construction in early 2025.

"All of the units at Hardee Street Apartments will be affordable to families making up to 60% of area median income (AMI), with half of the units serving those earning up to 30% AMI," Self-Help real estate project manager Catherine Miller said.

The apartments are targeted for those who qualify as low-income households, but for some local leaders, it's not enough to meet the growth demand.

"It's becoming more and more urgent that the housing just isn't there," Donna Carrington of the Community Empowerment Fund said. "Most of the time when you're looking at these developments, they're trying to qualify people at 80% and below. The price points that we're looking at that we really work with people that are 30% and below, those are almost nonexistent."

Durham City Councilman Leonardo Williams, who is running for mayor, said the city has a supply issue when it comes to affordable housing.

"The more dense we go, the more affordable it will be because we're increasing our supply overall," Williams said.

He added the most effective way to address affordable housing as a council is to build partnerships and bring more affordable housing developers to Durham.

