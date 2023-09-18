Durham Housing Authority to get $6 million to move mission forward, address housing-related hazards

According to the Durham Housing Authority, the money will be allocated to McDougald Terrace, Oxford Manor, Hoover Road, Club Boulevard and Worth Street.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- If Crystal Graves could afford to live anywhere other than the Cornwallis community, she would.

She walked ABC11 through her home and showed the rotten baseboards, cracked tile and mold in her bathroom.

"I had a big leak not too long ago where everything from when my neighbors used the bathroom, all of their 'stuff' came into my home," said Graves. "When you continue to re-caulk something, the mold and mildew will come through. It doesn't matter."

According to the Durham Housing Authority, HUD awarded it $6 million dollars in federal dollars. The money will be allocated to McDougald Terrace, Oxford Manor, Hoover Road, Club Boulevard and Worth Street. It will address housing-related hazards and lead-based paint.

"We as housing authorities are having to what normally should be a replacement issue, we're dealing with as a repair issue," said Durham Housing Authority CEO Anthony Scott. "Each year it gets worse and worse."

Scott told ABC11 the agency has been underfunded for years and it hasn't received the federal money to properly maintain these buildings over time. In fact, he said more money is needed to address all properties.

"The need looks like about $46 million dollars for all of our portfolio," Scott said.

He said the federal dollars should be distributed to the city of Durham in the coming months.

Residents like Graves believe it could help better their living conditions. She believes it's an opportunity for DHA to rebuild its relationship with tenants who want the best for their families.

"We deserve healthy conditions and good conditions," she said. "We're glad they're receiving that funding."

Related Stories

37 new homes: Durham Housing Authority, Habitat for Humanity complete affordable housing team-up

Durham County officials break ground on mixed housing development

McDougald Terrace plan transforms Durham community to mixed-income housing

Tenants kicked out of their homes for new Durham public housing upset over relocation options

Big things in store for affordable public housing in downtown Durham