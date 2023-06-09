Code Yellow Day for Saturday as air quality conditions improve

Doctors still urge caution as the haze lingers from the Canadian wildfires over the North Carolina skies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Doctors still urge caution as the haze lingers from the Canadian wildfires over the North Carolina skies

"I would encourage people especially people with underlying conditions to continue limiting their exercising especially through today," said Dr. Allison Burbank, assistant professor of pediatric allergy and immunology at UNC Health. "If you can hold on and get through another day of limiting the outdoor exposure then it seems like things will take a turn for the better quickly."

UNC Health said while it is busy, it doesn't attribute that to more patients coming in with respiratory problems. Its hospitals are just generally busier this time of year.

ALSO SEE: Track air quality across the state

Duke hasn't seen anyone and WakeMed said it has seen four people come in to get treatment since Tuesday.

"If the haze was heavier, I'd be more concerned," said Monica Carter who was visiting family in Raleigh on Friday. "I checked my app and it said it was safe if you don't have respiratory issues."

ABC11 also visited the Millbrook Monitoring Station at Spring Forest Road near Capital Boulevard to see how the Division of Air Quality of the Department of Environmental Quality is keeping your air clean.

They took us inside and outside the station. Outside they're measuring for things such as dust and pollen, and right now levels are up because of the wildfires.

"It's higher than it normally is and that's why we're having these Code Yellow, Code Orange days," said Timothy Skelding, ambient monitoring coordinator in the Division of Air Quality.

There are 40 sites like this in the state to ensure it is safe to be outside.

Saturday will be a Code Yellow day according to the Division of Air Quality, so conditions are improving.