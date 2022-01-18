Small airplane crashes in Harnett County

ANGIER, N.C. (WTVD) -- An airplane crashed in Harnett County on Tuesday afternoon.

The plane crashed just before 2 p.m. off Highway 55 north of Angier. The crash site is located just behind a Dollar General store.

It's unclear at this time what caused the plane to crash. In addition emergency responders have not commented about any possible injuries from the crash.

ABC11 has a crew at the scene working to gather more information. Check back for updates.
