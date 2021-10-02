160 NC tenants behind on rent apply for assistance, but landlord will not accept money

Akilia Jones had to quit her job in March 2020 when COVID-19 shut down her son's school, forcing her to seek out child care.
Like many, Jones looked to government assistance, but it took weeks for the payments to arrive.
Bills piled up, so Jones paid for child care out of pocket and returned to her fast food job last August.
A leak at her apartment led to a $400 water bill one month and high electric bills racked up in the winter because of space heaters she needed due to inadequate heating from the baseboard.
With limited income, Jones was forced to decide between getting caught up or paying rent. Her legal aid told her partial rent payments will not protect against eviction, so Jones chose to use her income to pay other bills until her landlord addressed the maintenance issues that were driving up her utility costs.
"My kids can't be in here without lights and water. It's hard to make the choice, but I have to make the choice that's going affect me right now, and that's the light and water," Jones said.
Jones hasn't paid rent since Dec. 31 and is currently over $7,000 behind. She applied for emergency pandemic rental assistance from Durham County, along with 160 other tenants that rent from Soles, according to the county.
But even with over $9 million left in federal funding in Durham's program, there's a problem: he won't take the assistance.
WHY HE WON'T ACCEPT
Down the hallway from the courtroom in the Durham County Courthouse where the landlord was collecting judgments to evict tenants, the county Department of Social Services had social workers helping tenants and landlords navigate rental aid applications.
DSS program manager Lee Little said if the landlord went down the hall and filled out his portion of the aid applications, he could be paid up to 12 months of past unpaid rent and three months of future rent per tenant. The county processes payments in about two weeks once the application is complete, he said.
That's if the tenant has lost income due to the pandemic and earns 80% or less of the area median income.
But he said he's not taking any assistance from the program at this point because, he says, the landlord-tenant agreement doesn't explicitly list how much he would receive.
"I'm not signing on just with them saying, 'We can help.' I want you to tell me a dollar amount," he said. "Show me the numbers, and then I'll sign on."
