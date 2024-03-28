Dog named Moose found at RDU after Alaska Airlines lost the pet in transit

A dog that was accidentally left off of an Alaska Airlines flight from RDU to Seattle ran away from crews during the loading process.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A dog that was accidentally left off of an Alaska Airlines flight from RDU to Seattle has now been found after running off Wednesday.

The dog, whose name is Moose, was supposed to be on a flight with its owner Tuesday night, but due to a "misstep in the loading process," the dog did not make the trip, a spokesperson for Alaska Airlines told ABC11.

The dog then stayed with staff at the airport overnight and ran away when crews attempted to load Moose into its crate for its new flight to Seattle.

"We're utilizing our resources and working with the airport to locate the dog as fast as possible. We sincerely apologize to the owner for this stressful situation," the spokesperson said in a release.

Moose's owner traveled back to Raleigh Wednesday to help with the search.

A happy ending came Thursday morning when Moose was found and reunited with the owner after an extensive search.