All students safe; Alston Ridge Middle School evacuated due to bomb threat

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A bomb threat called into Alston Ridge Middle School resulted in an evacuation Wednesday morning.

Alston Ridge Middle School is part of the Wake County Public School System. It is located on Fussell Avenue in Cary.

A note from the school alerted parents that all students were safe but that someone had posted a bomb threat on a Google document.

As a precaution, students and staff evacuated the school and will remain outside until law enforcement gives the all clear. Until then, all roads to the campus have been closed.

Parents interested in picking up their children are asked to be patient and bring identification.

"Please note that access to campus is limited. Parents who wish to pick up their students should take Fussell Avenue and follow carpool procedures. In addition, there will check-in sites set up to expedite the process. Please bring your identification with you. We ask that families remain patient as we work to make sure this process runs as smoothly and efficiently as possible," a message from the school read.