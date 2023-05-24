Northern High School in Durham on secure status due to police activity near the school

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Northern High School in Durham went on a modified lockdown just before 2 p.m.

The school is on what Durham Public Schools refers to as secure status. That means students, staff and teachers are to stay inside the building and keep the outside doors locked.

Secure status is the protocol used to keep people inside the building safe from potential threats outside the building. The district has a different procedure for threats that are coming from inside the building.

Durham Public Schools said today's secure status was initiated due to police activity near the school.

Durham Police Department said officers responded to Long Crescent Drive after receiving a call about a person with a weapon. When they arrive, the suspect's vehicle took off. The vehicle was then seen near Northern High School.

