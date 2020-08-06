Arts & Entertainment

Alyssa Milano tests positive for COVID-19 antibodies: 'I thought I was dying'

Milano is just one of several celebrities with COVID-19 who has posted to social media sharing her experience.
Alyssa Milano revealed she has tested positive for coronavirus antibodies after receiving multiple COVID-19 negative test results.

The actress said she had fallen ill in March and experienced basically "every COVID symptom." Milano posted a picture of herself using a breathing apparatus, along with her antibody results, on Instagram.

"I had never been this kind of sick. Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn't breathe. I couldn't keep food in me," Milano captioned the picture.

After experiencing COVID-19 symptoms for nearly two weeks, Milano said she tested negative for the virus twice. The actress also took the finger prick test for COVID-19 antibodies after her symptoms started to subside, but the results also came back negative. So she went a step further.

"After living the last 4 months with lingering symptoms like, vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise, I went and got an antibody test from a blood draw (not the finger prick) from a lab," Milano said. "I am positive for COVID antibodies. I had COVID-19."

Anna Camp reveals coronavirus diagnosis, lingering symptoms
EMBED More News Videos

Anna Camp opened up about her coronavirus diagnosis and symptoms, which have lasted for over one month.


The 47-year-old actress and activist also stressed that the "testing system is flawed" and that "we don't know the real numbers."

Milano said she will donate her plasma in the hopes that it will help others battling the virus.

"I also want you to know, this illness is not a hoax. I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying," Milano said.

"'Who's the Boss?" plans return; Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano on board
EMBED More News Videos

A favorite sitcom from the 1980's is getting a reboot; Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano have confirmed that "Who's the Boss?" is coming back to televIsion.



Bryan Cranston recovers from COVID-19, donates plasma
EMBED More News Videos

Actor Bryan Cranston said he contracted and recovered from COVID-19 and has donated his plasma because it contains antibodies.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityactorcoronavirusotrccoronavirus los angelescovid 19
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 2.1% of prison inmates in NC test positive for COVID-19
NOAA increases hurricane season forecast
Raleigh housing market skyrockets despite the pandemic
Raleigh firefighters save elderly brothers trapped in tornado debris
Michelle Obama says she's suffering from 'low-grade depression'
ECU students could be fined, expelled for not wearing mask
He withdrew $200K - his life savings, and then he was attacked
Show More
Homes catch fire at Ocean Isle Beach days after Isaias
NY attorney general sues to dissolve NRA
Man finds lost journal filled with touching letters
NC will be in Phase 2 for another 5 weeks, Cooper announces
Hundreds of maskless revelers seen at LA mansion
More TOP STORIES News