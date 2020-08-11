Business

Inside the place where Amazon packs your boxes in Wake County

By
GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Amazon is showing off the inner workings of the place where many of your deliveries originate -- a massive, new fulfillment center in southern Wake County.

The 640,000 square foot Garner facility is visible from I-40 and located on Jones Sausage Road.

Amazon constructed it on the property where ConAgra produced Slim Jim beef jerky for four decades.

"Nearly a decade ago, the Garner Economic Development Corporation was formed and set out to redevelop the former ConAgra property, now Amazon site," Jeff Swain, Garner Economic Development Corporations chairman said in a statement. "With Amazon now operating, all those years of work and dedication have come to fruition."

This is sixth fulfillment operation in North Carolina and it will employ more than 3,000 full-time workers.

They are using robotics technology to pick, pack and ship purchases to people across North Carolina.

RELATED: Amazon reportedly looking to take over Sears, JCPenney stores as mall fulfillment centers

"Amazon strives to not only be a good employer, but also a good community partner," said Chris Torgler, general manager of Amazon's Garner fulfillment center in a statement. "We understand that you do not become a part of a community simply by erecting a building within its boundaries; you become a part of the fabric of a community by embracing the people, the needs, and the spirit of that community."

Workers showed off the first item into the new building's inventory, a 750-piece Disney jigsaw puzzle, and the first customer order shipped, an all-purpose squeegee.

Amazon is still hiring people to staff the center.

It pays a $15 minimum wage and offers a number of corporate benefits.

For details about working at Amazon click here.

Amazon says it has invested more than $2.1 billion into North Carolina fulfillment centers during the past decade.

"At a time when many have lost jobs and are struggling through extreme financial hardship, the new employment opportunities provided by Amazon will have a significant impact on our town and surrounding area, both in the current difficult times and for many years to come," Garner Mayor Ken Marshburn said in a statement.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessgarnerwake countyamazonshopping
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wilson man arrested in shooting death of 5-year-old boy
Trump escorted out of briefing room after shooting near White House
LATEST: 116,969 presumed to be recovered from COVID-19 in NC
5 aftershocks reported following NC earthquake
100 military families receive school supplies
President Trump's unemployment order leaves many confused
UNC geologist surveys Sparta damage following 5.1 quake
Show More
COVID-19 cases increase inside child care centers
Raleigh mom of man fatally punched by Wake Forest coach sues
NC State football players ready to do their part to stay safe
Some masks may be worse than no mask at all: Duke study
On eve of Raleigh store's anniversary, thief bashes door, swipes register
More TOP STORIES News