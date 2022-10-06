Major companies including Amazon and UPS announce seasonal hiring plans for Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Several companies are sharing plans for seasonal hiring nationally, including here in the Triangle.

This all happening in the midst of low unemployment figures both here in North Carolina and across the country.

The companies announcing plans to hire in the area include UPS, Amazon, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's.

Amazon, which has a company-wide minimum wage of $15 an hour, announced plans to hire 150,000 workers nationally.

While Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's are looking for 55 retail workers in the area.

UPS is hosting a job fair Saturday, looking for about 1,240 workers to fill driver and package handler roles.

Those positions have starting pay at $21 per hour and $17.65 per hour, respectively.