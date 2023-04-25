Raleigh man charged with kidnapping following AMBER alert

The Chapel Hill Police Department said a missing 5-year-old girl has been found safe. A suspect is also in custody in the case.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man has been charged with kidnapping following an AMBER Alert that was sent out Monday night.

Chapel Hill police charged 28-year-old Dustin Taylor Oakley, of Raleigh.

At around 8:30 p.m. last night police say Oakley stole a car with a five-year-old inside at a shopping center on East Franklin Street. Then late last night, Lillington police found the child safe and arrested Oakley.

He is facing first-degree kidnapping, felony larceny, misdemeanor larceny, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and felony possession of stolen goods.

Oakley is scheduled to make his first court appearance at 2 p.m. this afternoon.