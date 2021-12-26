Amber Alert issued for 3 Edgecombe County children headed towards Raleigh

PINETOPS, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office is searching for three missing children who are the subject of an Amber Alert.Tramiyus La'Trell McNair, Orlando Qwantrell McNair Jr. and Jayden Lawrence Braddy were taken from a home in Pinetops, North Carolina.According to investigators, the three boys are 11, 14 and 9 years old respectively.Investigators believe Orlando Qwantrel McNair Sr. abducted the three boys.Investigators believe they are headed towards Raleigh in a silver Chevrolet Trailblazer with NC license plate THP5737.Anyone with information is asked to call the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office at (252)641-7942 or 911.