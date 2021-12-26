Amber Alert issued for 3 Edgecombe County children headed towards Raleigh

PINETOPS, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office is searching for three missing children who are the subject of an Amber Alert.

Tramiyus La'Trell McNair, Orlando Qwantrell McNair Jr. and Jayden Lawrence Braddy were taken from a home in Pinetops, North Carolina.

According to investigators, the three boys are 11, 14 and 9 years old respectively.

Investigators believe Orlando Qwantrel McNair Sr. abducted the three boys.

Investigators believe they are headed towards Raleigh in a silver Chevrolet Trailblazer with NC license plate THP5737.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office at (252)641-7942 or 911.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
edgecombe countyraleighchild abductionamber alertkidnapping
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
1 killed in Willow Springs late Christmas night
2-year-old in critical condition after being hit by car in Garner
More than 2,000 flights canceled since Christmas Eve
Officials: Fire that started in Christmas tree kills father, 2 sons
These US states got a White Christmas
Bullock's BBQ owner wishes for a new kidney this Christmas
Show More
No Christmas Day Powerball winner, jackpot grows to $416 million
Raleigh residents take advantage of unseasonably warm Christmas
Desmond Tutu, South African equality activist, dies at 90
Triangle hospitals welcome Christmas babies
Ft Bragg soldier waiting for compensation for missed cancer diagnosis
More TOP STORIES News