AMBER Alert issued for 2 missing children in Asheboro

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Asheboro Police Department is searching for missing 2-year-old boy and 4-year-old girl.

Officers are searching for 4-year-old Londyn Renee Williams and 2-year-old Deshawn Devone Williams.

Londyn is described as a Black female, approximately 3 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 40 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen purple panda sweater with jeggings with cats on the feet.

Deshawn is described as a Black male, approximately 2 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 28 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red and white shirt with tan slacks.

The children are believed to be with Deshawn Devone Williams, 25, Williams Dominic Markel, 20, and Haley Sue Harrah, 24.

Officials describe Wiliams as a Black male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. Markel is described as a Black male that weighs about 140 pounds and stands 5 feet 8 inches tall.

They were both last seen wearing a black hoodie and black ski mask.

Officials are looking for a Black 2019 Dodge Durango with North Carolina license plate JMY3236.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Asheboro Police Department immediately at (336) 318-6923, or call 911.