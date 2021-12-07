Amber Alert: 1-year-old Randolph County girl found, mother arrested

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office said it responded to a tip on Ava Lee Pierce, who they said had been taken by her mother, Roxanne Michelle Cromer Parson, 34.
Just before 11 a.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle of interest at Berry Lane and Sussex Trail in Climax. During the stop, they identified Parsons. The child was secured in a child-safety seat in the rear passenger area of the vehicle.
Parsons was arrested and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center. She was charged with felony abduction of a child and given a $20,000 secured bond.
NC Probation and Parole also obtained a warrant for misdemeanor probation violation. Parsons was given an additional $10.000 secured bond plus electronic house arrest.
Her first court appearance was set for Dec. 9.
Ava was returned to her custodian.
