Amber Alert: 1-year-old Randolph County girl found, mother arrested

CLIMAX, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 1-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert out of Randolph County has been found safe.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office said it responded to a tip on Ava Lee Pierce, who they said had been taken by her mother, Roxanne Michelle Cromer Parson, 34.

Just before 11 a.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle of interest at Berry Lane and Sussex Trail in Climax. During the stop, they identified Parsons. The child was secured in a child-safety seat in the rear passenger area of the vehicle.

Parsons was arrested and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center. She was charged with felony abduction of a child and given a $20,000 secured bond.

NC Probation and Parole also obtained a warrant for misdemeanor probation violation. Parsons was given an additional $10.000 secured bond plus electronic house arrest.

Her first court appearance was set for Dec. 9.

Ava was returned to her custodian.

