Amber Alert issued for missing 8-year-old girl from Duplin County

Law enforcement is looking for Callie Holloman.

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An Amber Alert has been issued out of Duplin County for a missing 8-year-old girl.

She is about 5'2" and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen with a family member, Rhonda Layton Holloman, who was driving a black Acura SUV.

The license plate is not known.

Anyone with information should call Duplin County Sheriff's Office immediately at 910-296-2150 or dial 911.