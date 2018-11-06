Hania is approximately 5 feet tall and 126 pounds

She was taken in a green 2002 Ford Expedition with South Carolina tag NWS984

She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt with flowers and blue jeans

Call (910) 671-3845 if you see her

Lumberton police and the FBI have entered a second day of searching for a 13-year-old girl who was snatched from her front yard.Hania Noelia Aguilar has been missing since around 7 a.m. Monday.An Amber Alert has been issued. Officials have also set up a special tip line for information related to her disappearance. The tip line number is (910) 272-5871The abduction happened just before 7 a.m. at Rosewood Mobile Home Park off East Elizabethtown Road while Hania was waiting to go to school.The FBI said Monday night that investigators are following up on about 50 leads.Police said the eighth-grader had taken her aunt's keys to start the vehicle to prepare to leave for the bus stop.Witnesses said the man had a yellow bandanna over his face, so they did not get a good look at him.They said he grabbed Hania and forced her into her relative's vehicle --a green 2002 Ford Expedition with South Carolina tag NWS984.Also, the FBI said, the paint on the hood of the vehicle is peeling and there is a Clemson sticker on the rear window.The 911 call came in from a neighbor when a relative ran over to get help. The female caller was speaking Spanish, so the dispatcher requested that a translator join the call.Initial reports described the abductor as a black male. During follow-up interviews, investigators determined the witness had not seen the race of the abductor because he was wearing all black, including long sleeves, and a yellow bandana over his face."I want for him to remember that he is a son, he has a mother, probably sisters," family member Maria Bonilla told ABC11 on Monday. "For him to have a heart. To put his hand on his heart and think about his family if someone would take his mother, sisters or a member of his own family. That's all."Through the FBI, Hania's mother pleaded with whoever took her daughter to please bring her back home."Our main concern right now is getting this young lady back to her family," Lumberton Police Department Chief Michael McNeill said during a news conference.This makes me hold my gun a little bit tighter," said neighbor Keith Bellamy. "Due to the simple fact that I have my wife, my children, and family with me. And it makes me very uncomfortable. In the process of feeling uncomfortable, I have an extra security blanket around my wife around my house."Hania is approximately 5 feet tall and 126 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt with flowers and blue jeans.If anyone sees Hania or the vehicle, please contact Sgt. Pete Locklear at the Lumberton Police Department (910) 671-3845 immediately.