An Amber Alert has been issued for a 10-year-old girl out of Winston-Salem.

Jacob Jones (Source: Winston Salem Police Department)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WTVD) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a 10-year-old girl out of Winston-Salem.Azaria Nevaeh Walters is approximately 3-foot-9, weighing 40 pounds. She has sandy brown hair and green eyes.Investigators said Walters was abducted by Jacob Christian Jones. He is 33 years old, 5-foot-7 inches tall and 154 pounds.Jones was last seen driving a black 2015 Cadillac SRX with NC license tag number RAX1187.Anyone with information about Walters or Jones should call 911 or Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7922.