terrorism

'American Taliban' John Walker Lindh to be released from prison today

This January 2002 photo provided by the Alexandria Sheriff's Office in Alexandria, Va. shows John Walker Lindh. (Alexandria Sheriff's Office/AP)

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. -- The Marin County, California man who became known as the "American Taliban" after his capture on an Afghanistan battlefield in late 2001 is on the cusp of release from prison.

Thirty-eight-year-old John Walker Lindh is scheduled for release Thursday from the federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana. He has spent more than 17 years in prison after pleading guilty to providing support to the Taliban.

The plea deal called for a 20-year sentence, but Lindh is getting out a few years early for good behavior.

His release is opposed by the family of Mike Spann. He was killed in Afghanistan during an uprising of Taliban prisoners. Spann had interrogated Lindh shortly before the attack.

A judge recently imposed additional restrictions on Lindh's post-release supervision, including monitoring of his internet use
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
terror threattalibanterrorismprison9 11
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
'American Taliban' John Walker Lindh to be released from prison
TERRORISM
ABC11 visits Guantanamo Bay with soldiers from North Carolina
New Zealand bans all assault weapons after mosque shootings, prime minister says
New Zealand PM vows to deny accused mosque gunman notoriety
Netherlands shooting: 3 dead, 3 in custody
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cashier shot, killed during robbery at Fayetteville gas station
GA high school celebrates first male African American valedictorian
'It was a miracle:' Woman says Horses for Hope helped her walk again
Train hits, seriously injures 40-year-old man in Cary
School district offers students free lunch due to Hurricane Florence
Missing Raleigh woman found dead in Nash County, 2 charged
Take a look inside this $4.5M French-inspired Raleigh mansion
Show More
3 killed in Missouri tornado outbreak
Trooper shoots SUV parked on I-40 after driver pulled gun, SHP says
Sex act at Durham high school streamed against student's will
Durham police release surveillance photos in connection to murder of security guard
Apex Historic Landmark destroyed in morning fire
More TOP STORIES News