Amy Klobuchar speaks at Raleigh Town Hall

Full video: Amy Klobuchar speaks during campaign rally in Raleigh

In about an hour @amyklobuchar will be speaking at this town hall. We heard from her today as well at an event in @RaleighGov #abc11 pic.twitter.com/q5K2iCtgX5 — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) February 27, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Voters are less than a week away from hitting the polls on Super Tuesday and plenty of presidential candidates are making their stop here in the Tar Heel state including Senator Amy Klobuchar.Earlier in the day, the presidential hopeful stopped at the Fairview Raleigh venue. She will also speak at a town hall event at the Cypress Manor in Raleigh on Thursday night.During her initial rally, she made jabs at President Trump saying, "You are not going to out divide the divider-in-chief."The Minnesota senator's town hall is expected to begin at 6:30 p.m.