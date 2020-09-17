Body believed to be missing Raleigh man Andy Banks located in Virginia, police say

No charges have been filed in the case, but officers said they suspect foul play is involved in Banks' disappearance.
Police said the body was recovered with the help of the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office.
The body will be sent to the coroner in Roanoke, VA, for autopsy and positive identification..
The 39-year-old has not been seen or heard from since Saturday when he told friends he was going to the Cameron Village area to meet a man who was interested in buying his SUV.
"Regardless of what state Andy is in, everybody just wants there to be an end to this part of it, to know where he is," friend Cliff Cash said Wednesday. "That really happened pretty fast, so I think that's pretty solid police work and I know the family feels that way."
Banks' 2011 Range Rover, which he was trying to sell, was found Monday afternoon in Danville, Virginia. On Tuesday, Justin Fernando Merritt, 34, was arrested and charged with stealing Banks' vehicle.
Merritt was extradited to Raleigh on Wednesday morning. Arrest warrants out of Wake County released on Monday said Merritt used a gun to threaten Banks and steal his SUV.
A search warrant released by the Danville Police Department shows the case has been considered a homicide investigation since Monday.
It states that Banks' phone was found on the side of a road in North Carolina after he was reported to have met with Merritt.
The warrant shows police searched Merritt's home and found a handgun, three phones, boxes of ammunition and two spent shell casings. The stolen SUV was also found under a tarp.
Merritt appeared before a judge Wednesday afternoon. He is being held on a $2 million secured bond.
In court, Merritt heard the charges he's facing: Larceny of a motor vehicle, which carries up to 39 months. Robbery with a dangerous weapon, which carries up to 204 months. He was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, which carries up to 47 months.
"As a decent human being the right thing to do would be for him to help them," Cash said. "But I don't know if he's a person who's particularly worried about doing the right thing."
Merritt has only been charged in connection to stealing Banks' SUV. He has not been named as a suspect in the homicide.