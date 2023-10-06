Man charged with killing Duke graduate student held in jail without bond

Stephon Dubose is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Angela Risi, a second year Duke graduate student.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The man accused of shooting and killing a second year Duke University graduate student in her home is being held in jail without bond.

Stephon Dubose, 30, faced a Durham County judge virtually Friday morning. He is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Angela Risi and attempted murder of another woman who was injured in the Monday morning shooting.

City Council member Dedreana Freeman lives next door Risi. While she wasn't home at the time of the shooting, she told ABC11 she often saw the suspect coming and going.

"No one deserves to be killed for differences like that. They had an argument Friday. Things got loud and everybody could hear it. Whatever it was on Monday for you to come back and shoot, shouldn't have happened," she said.

Duke University released the following statement to ABC11:

"Angela Risi was a second-year graduate student in the Master of Fine Arts in Dance program at Duke. We are in contact with her family and have shared our condolences at a time of immeasurable hurt. The Duke community joins in their shock and sadness at this tragic loss. Counselors are providing support to members of the close-knit dance program and to anyone at Duke struggling with this terrible news."

October marks Domestic Violence Awareness month. According to the National Domestic Violence hotline, identifying abuse is the first step to stopping it.

Some warning signs include a partner telling you that you never do anything right, showing extreme jealousy and preventing you from spending time with others.

Advocates are available 24/7 at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE).