Instacart driver shoots and kills Angie Harmon's dog in Charlotte, claiming self-defense

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An Instacart driver shot and killed a family's dog in Charlotte.

The dog belonged to actress Angie Harmon, who is known for her roles in "Law & Order" and "Rizolli & Isles".

She shared a post on social media saying her family is traumatized by the incident.

In her post, Harmon wrote: "He got out of his car, delivered the food, & THEN shot our dog...The police let him go b/c he claimed 'self-defense'. He did not have a scratch or bite on him nor were his pants torn."

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the driver said the dog attacked him while he was delivering food to the family's home on Saturday.

He was defending himself, the driver said, when he fired the single gunshot.

No charges have been filed.