Family dog accidentally euthanized at NC animal shelter

The family dog was supposed to be placed on a 10-day bite quarantine at the Pitt County Animal Shelter, but was put down instead.

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina animal shelter is being investigated after accidently euthanizing a family's pet dog.

The shelter is calling it an incident of "human error", saying the owner's desire for the dog to be returned was incorrectly entered into the computer system.

In a statement on the shelter's Facebook page, it said procedural changes are now in place to prevent further accidents.