Glam Lab: This anti-aging skin-care routine is also pregnancy safe

Whether you're pregnant or looking for a more holistic skin-care routine, these easy tips will work anti-aging magic.

NEW YORK -- Whether you're pregnant or just looking for a more holistic approach to battling wrinkles, we break down a few tweaks you can make to your skin-care routine in this episode of "Glam Lab".

It's not for everyone, but Botulinum Toxin injections (more commonly known as Botox, Jeaveau and Dysport) every six months and nightly retinol worked anti-aging miracles on my skin. When I got pregnant, I had to stop using both so I was left to figure out some safer alternatives to keep my baby healthy! The easiest changes yielding the most drastic results came from incorporating more hyaluronic acid and vitamin C with some silicone patches.

Check out this latest episode of Glam Lab to learn how and why just a few small changes can work wonders on your skin!

