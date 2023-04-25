WATCH LIVE

UNC-Chapel Hill conference addressing rise of antisemitism

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 3:00PM
The conference has students and administrators from more than 60 universities across the country attending.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A conference is underway at UNC-Chapel Hill tackling the rise of antisemitism.

They're concerned about the rise of antisemitism on their campuses.

They've affirmed the role of university administrators in combating antisemitism and to ensure an inclusive campus climate for their Jewish students.

It's happening after the latest case of someone spreading hate messages, just last week.

Those vile messages appeared in a Durham community, right off Highway 70.

The fliers came in bags and were scattered around Carolina Arbors.

Today's conference in Chapel Hill will feature messages from Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz and Congresswoman Kathy Manning.

