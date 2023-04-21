Durham community finds antisemitic fliers in neighborhood

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One community in the Triangle is voicing their frustrations after anti-Semitic fliers were found in their neighborhood.

The messages came in the form of fliers in the Carolina Arbors community right off Highway 70 in Durham.

ABC11 spoke with Herman Sperling about the unwelcomed discovery.

"We just went through the Passover which teaches us to remember we were slaves in Egypt and just yesterday was the remembrance of six million Jews being killed 70 years ago so that's bad timing," he said.

A time when antisemitic attacks are on the rise nationwide.

"I would like to know that the community is involved. That rather than saying I'm Muslim, I'm Jewish, I'm Christian, I'm Black, I'm White. That we're all disgusted by this kind of behavior and we all draw hands to say what do we have in common," Sperling added.

The community has a surveillance system and they're hoping folks in the community with Ring door bells can pool their resources together and help the police.

Law enforcement is now investigating.