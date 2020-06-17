Former Person County High quarterback dies in 3-car accident in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 21-year-old man and former standout quarterback at Person County High died in a car accident Tuesday.

Antonio Williams was driving westbound on Highway 70 in Durham when he lost control of his car and entered the opposite lane. Williams' Chevrolet Cruze was hit by a Chevrolet Silverado, causing it to spin into the original lane of travel and crash into a Chevrolet Tahoe.

Williams died at Duke Hospital. Durham police said Williams was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash happened near the intersection of U.S. 70 and Cheek Road. The crash closed both directions of the highway for three hours. Police said speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash.

Antonio Williams played quarterback for Person County High. Williams was 21 years old when he died in a crash on Tuesday.

Williams played football at Person County High, where he graduated in 2016.
