Apex woman injured after assailant breaks into home, hits her with gun

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was injured when an armed assailant broke into her home and attacked her, Apex Police said Monday evening.

Police Chief Jason P. Armstrong said officers were dispatched about 3 p.m. to the 700 block of Solandra Lane. The woman told officers that a man wearing a face covering entered her apartment and physically attacked her, using a gun to strike her.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Her condition was not immediately known.

Police said it appears the assailant fled the area after the assault and an attempt to use a K-9 officer to track the suspect was not successful.

Detectives continued to work the case into the evening, Armstrong said.

Anyone who believes they saw anything suspicious in this area around the time of the incident is asked to please call the Apex Police Department at (919) 362-8661.

