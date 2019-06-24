'Not afraid': Apex native Drew Pescaro gets tattoo to commemorate UNC Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Drew Pescaro, the Apex native injured during a shooting at UNC-Charlotte in April, is commemorating the day that he says forever changed his life.

On Saturday, the 19-year-old tweeted two photos of his new tattoo, which reads: "Not Afraid 4-30-19."

RELATED: Two Apex natives injured in UNC Charlotte shooting

Pescaro's tweet said, "Never will I forget the day my life changed forever, but I'm #notafraid to rise from it stronger than ever. We will all come out stronger from this @unccharlotte #CharlotteStrong."



His tattoo will not only remind him of that tragic day, but the changes he's made to overcome it.

On May 13, he tweeted about a major milestone he reached: taking his first steps without a walker.



Days later, he ate his first meal and he had his final surgery.

Pescaro plans to return to UNCC in the fall for his junior year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
charlotteapexcrimeuncc shootingshootingcharlotte news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Elevated levels of uranium, radon found in water at 19K Wake Co. homes
2 hurt after impaired driver plows into Lilly's Pizza
Police: Shooting that left 3 injured in Durham started over argument
Teen stabbed multiple times by man she met at McDonald's
Fayetteville man shot, killed near Hope Mills night club, police say
Durham police investigating pedestrian fatality
Bear eats from bird feeder on California family's porch
Show More
Meet the new Miss North Carolina
Cat gets stuck in washing machine for 35-minute cycle
Police investigating after deadly shooting in Goldsboro
Durham church honors civil rights pioneer on anniversary of sit-in
Hawaii plane crash claims 9 men, 2 women, most in their late 20s
More TOP STORIES News