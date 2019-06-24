'Not afraid': Apex native Drew Pescaro gets tattoo to commemorate UNC Charlotte shooting

On Saturday, the 19-year-old tweeted two photos of his new tattoo, which reads: "Not Afraid 4-30-19."
Pescaro's tweet said, "Never will I forget the day my life changed forever, but I'm #notafraid to rise from it stronger than ever. We will all come out stronger from this @unccharlotte #CharlotteStrong."
Never will I forget the day my life changed forever, but I’m #notafraid to rise from it stronger than ever. We will all come out stronger from this @unccharlotte #CharlotteStrong pic.twitter.com/vxkR3w3M19— Drew Pescaro (@DrewP617) June 22, 2019
His tattoo will not only remind him of that tragic day, but the changes he's made to overcome it.
On May 13, he tweeted about a major milestone he reached: taking his first steps without a walker.
Update: Day 13— Drew Pescaro (@DrewP617) May 13, 2019
Took my first steps without a walker today so I felt the need to share it with everyone😄 #CharlotteStrong #DrewStrong pic.twitter.com/yZIUe04Ncl
Days later, he ate his first meal and he had his final surgery.
Pescaro plans to return to UNCC in the fall for his junior year.