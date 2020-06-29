Business

Apex to convert parking spaces into outdoor seating areas for restaurants

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Town of Apex is working to convert some parallel parking spaces into dining areas to make it easier for restaurants to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

The parking spots on Salem Street between Saunders and Chatham streets will be converted into outdoor seating areas.

"Our hope is that this expanded outdoor seating will allow downtown businesses to begin regaining some of the capacity lost during the pandemic," the Town of Apex said in a post on Facebook.

The town said the conversion is temporary but did not give an indication of how long it will be in effect.

In the meantime, there will be barriers up between the roadway and the dining spaces.

Four spaces will remain reserved for 15-minute loading and unloading activities. No handicap spaces were lost in the project.

The City of Raleigh has also offered this option to help struggling small businesses, as well as the dwindling local economy.

However, as of last week, a Raleigh official said there were only two applications submitted for a temporary permit to expand outdoor dining.

The temporary permit is free. The City of Raleigh said restaurants can use the extra outdoor space for 30 days after the governor lifts restrictions.
