Apex Police make arrest in sexual assault of jogger on New Year's Day

Adam John Sipes, 30, of Moonlight Drive in Fuquay Varina, was arrested by Raleigh Police at 3 a.m. Wednesday. Sipes was charged with attempted second-degree forcible rape, kidnapping, and sexual battery.
The incident happened the afternoon of Jan. 1 near Olive Chapel Elementary School. Investigators said the 21-year-old woman had just finished her afternoon run and was walking back to her car when the man approached her at Kelly Park Road.
She told police at the time that she sensed someone was walking up behind her at a faster pace than herself, so she stepped to the side to let the person pass. That's when the man pushed her down and attacked her.
Surveillance cameras captured pictures of the man as he ran away.
HAPPENING NOW: @ApexPolice need your help in tracking down this man. They say he sexually assaulted a woman Tuesday afternoon near Olive Chapel Elementary while she was finishing her jog. If you have any information, call Apex PD. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/O5aMr5xWfv— DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) January 2, 2019
On Dec. 6, Apex investigators got a tip about the case and developed Sipes as a suspect.
On Wednesday, Raleigh officers saw a suspicious vehicle in the 5700 block of Duraleigh Road. Sipes was inside the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident.
His bond is set at $750,000.