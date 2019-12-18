Apex Police make arrest in sexual assault of jogger on New Year's Day

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- Apex Police have arrested a man in connection with the sexual assault of a female jogger on New Year's Day.

Adam John Sipes, 30, of Moonlight Drive in Fuquay Varina, was arrested by Raleigh Police at 3 a.m. Wednesday. Sipes was charged with attempted second-degree forcible rape, kidnapping, and sexual battery.

The incident happened the afternoon of Jan. 1 near Olive Chapel Elementary School. Investigators said the 21-year-old woman had just finished her afternoon run and was walking back to her car when the man approached her at Kelly Park Road.

She told police at the time that she sensed someone was walking up behind her at a faster pace than herself, so she stepped to the side to let the person pass. That's when the man pushed her down and attacked her.

Surveillance cameras captured pictures of the man as he ran away.



On Dec. 6, Apex investigators got a tip about the case and developed Sipes as a suspect.

On Wednesday, Raleigh officers saw a suspicious vehicle in the 5700 block of Duraleigh Road. Sipes was inside the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident.

His bond is set at $750,000.
