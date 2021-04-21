4-year-old girl shot in drive-by while sleeping inside her Wake County home

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=10534208" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 4-year-old girl was shot while sleeping inside her home Wednesday morning.

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 4-year-old girl was shot while sleeping inside her home Wednesday morning.Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said someone inside an unidentified car drove by the house and fired at least eight shots into the home on Smith Road, which is located about a mile south of Ten Ten Road.The young girl was sleeping in the front room of the home when the shooting happened.She was shot in the upper body around her head area, according to Baker. She was rushed to the hospital and is undergoing surgeries.Baker described her injuries as "pretty serious," but he said that she is expected to survive."Someone is obviously upset with someone in the house, or who they thought was in there," Baker said. "Why and what's that about-we won't speculate."Nobody else inside the home was injured.Some of the girl's family reportedly ran out of the home and tried to chase after the vehicle.However, investigators said they do not yet have a specific enough vehicle description to release that information.Baker said he and his deputies will release more information as it becomes available.