'A huge deal': Apex theater youth hitting the big stage in off-Broadway musical

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- The curtain is about to rise for a group of talented Triangle teens. An Apex theater group won rare permission to perform an off-Broadway musical in Raleigh, and it's almost show time.

In room 13, one of the multi-purpose rooms of Hope Community Church in Apex, the countdown is on for the young Triangle thespians on their biggest stage yet.

"It's a huge deal," said Peyton Prince, assistant director at Carolina Academy of Performing Arts (CAPA).

75 students from six years old to college age are now less than three weeks away from the premiere of 'Between the Lines the Musical' at Raleigh's Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts.

The fantastical story of teenage empowerment has never been performed outside of New York City. The off-Broadway show closed last fall.

"I wanted to do this show so badly when I saw it in New York because it did have so many opportunities," said CAPA founder and artistic director Melanie Prince. "And it's not able to be licensed yet so we got special permission for the kids to put it on."

Rising Holly Springs High School senior Keetyn Weeks stars as 'Delilah.' It's CAPA's seventh intensive summer theater program, and Weeks has been to five of them.

"I've learned so much," said Weeks. "I came in when I was 13 years old thinking I knew everything there was to know about theater and acting and music and dance. And the opportunities that I've had are just so unique to grow myself."

Alexander Earl is co-lead, helping anchor the young ensemble cast.

"You have that anticipation building up in you the entire time and I guess that's what makes the final performance so good," Earl said. "You're finally getting that payoff for the work you put in."

CAPA has racked up its share of theater festival awards through the years. Now the group is preparing for its biggest show yet.

Tickets went on sale Friday for CAPA's performance of 'Between the Lines the Musical.' The show runs August 3-5 at the Martin Marietta Center for Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh.