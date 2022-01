APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some new walking trails are coming to Wake County.County commissioners voted to fund greenway connections that will link Apex to the American Tobacco Trail and Holly Springs.The first project will complete the 6.5 mile Apex West - Beaver Creek Greenway corridor.The other is a 1 mile section of the Middle Creek Greenway.Construction on both projects will begin later in 2022.