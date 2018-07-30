Appearance canceled for man charged with newsroom killings

A man charged with killing five people in The Capital newsroom in Maryland is scheduled to be in court.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. --
A court appearance has been canceled for a man charged with killing five people in The Capital newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland.

Anne Arundel County Judge William Mulford II announced Monday that an initial appearance for Jarrod Ramos was off the docket.

Gunman kills 5 in attack targeting Maryland newspaper
The alleged shooter in the attack on the Capital Gazette newspaper has been tentatively identified as Jarrod Ramos, according to sources.


The appearance was no longer needed, because Ramos' lawyer formally entered his client's appearance by filing documents, including requests for discovery and a speedy trial.

A grand jury indicted Ramos on 23 counts, including murder, attempted murder, and assault.

Maryland's Capital Gazette stands tall after shooting tragedy
Just hours after a gunman opened fire on employees of Maryland's Capital Gazette, the paper banned together to honor the five lives lost.


County police say Ramos used a shotgun June 28 to blast his way into the newsroom.

The Capital newspaper had written about Ramos pleading guilty to harassing a former high school classmate in 2011. Ramos unsuccessfully sued the writer and the newspaper's publisher for defamation.
