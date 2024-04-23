The Pink Moon will arrive on Tuesday, April 23, at 7:49 p.m. ET.

April's full Pink Moon: When and where to see it and what it means for your zodiac sign

Fresh off the total solar eclipse earlier in April, another astronomical event is taking place in the sky.

On Tuesday night, a full moon will be visible, and will appear for around three days, according to NASA.

The full moon in April is called the Pink Moon.

Here is what to know.

When can you see the full Pink Moon?

The Pink Moon will reach peak illumination in the United States on Tuesday, April 23, at 7:49 p.m., ET, according to NASA.

The moon will appear full for several days this week, from Monday morning to Thursday morning, the agency said.

Why is it called the Pink Moon?

The Old Farmers' Almanac, which first began publishing the names for the full moons in the 1930s, states that some eastern Native American tribes refer to the full Moon in April as the "Pink Moon" because the name originates from the moon's correspondence with early springtime wildflowers.

The Maine Farmers' Almanac is credited with saying the Pink Moon gets its name from herb moss pink, native Eastern U.S., plant that blooms in early spring.

The full moon was dubbed "Pink Moon" because the name originates from the moon's correspondence with early springtime wildflowers. ABC News Photo Illustration

According to NASA, this moon is also known by other names include the Sprouting Grass Moon, the Egg Moon, and, among coastal tribes, the Fish Moon, because it is when shad, a type of fish found along the Atlantic Coast, began to spawn.

Other tribes reportedly also named the moon based on signs of spring.

For example, the Old Farmer's Almanac states that some Native American tribes referred to the April full moon as the "Breaking Ice Moon" and "Moon When the Ducks Come Back."

What else is visible in the sky alongside the Pink Moon?

According to NASA, when twilight ends at 8:56 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 23, the moon will be 10 degrees above the east-southeastern horizon.

At 4 degrees above the west-northwestern horizon will be the planet Jupiter.

RELATED | When the world and North America will see the next total solar eclipse

Another bright object visible in the sky will be Regulus, the 21st brightest star in the sky, according to NASA.

While Regulus appears as one star, it is actually two pairs of stars orbiting each other, so a total of four stars, according to NASA.

What zodiac sign is the Pink Moon in April?

Celebrity astrologer Kyle Thomas, who is known for his cosmic guidance among celebrities, businesses and online influencers, spoke to "Good Morning America" about the best ways to take advantage of this resourceful full moon.

The zodiac sign for each full moon is determined by where the moon is positioned in the night sky relative to the different astrological signs.

This year, the Pink Moon is positioned as a full moon in Scorpio, a water sign ruled by intimacy, sexuality, the shadow self, and the occult. As a zodiac sign, Thomas said Scorpio brings great attention to how we share resources in our lives and within the world.

"Striking a balance between what we give and receive will be extremely important and any imbalances within these themes will be tremendously important to face," he added.

Rituals and manifestations to try during the Pink Moon

From Chinese traditions to Hebrew holidays, many ancient cultures celebrate celestial cycles and often revere the power of the moon.

Thomas said because Scorpio is a water sign and deeply focused upon intimacy, sexuality, vulnerability, sharing, and rebirth, these energies are amplified in the collective.

Since the sign is also connected to assets, investments, and big money matters, rituals focused around these themes would be powerful.

Due to Scorpio being a water sign, using emotional transmutation and alchemy for manifestation can be quite potent. "However, using liquids, such as water, essential oils, and lotions can also be effective," Thomas said.

Potential meditations, mantras or journal prompts:

I release myself from my fears, traumas, and insecurities.

I open myself to true intimacy and vulnerability.

I will not let my past failures or fears in regard to love control me.

I am a phoenix, always ready to be reborn and renewed.

Astrology horoscope for the Pink Moon for your zodiac sign

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This full moon will shed some light on your relationships, Aries.

"Luckily, this could make your union stronger if you're on steady ground-but it could also bring friction if things are not on the same page," Thomas said.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's time to level up on your partnerships, Taurus.

"Depending on where you stand, you could be making major decisions to move to the next level together, such as moving in, getting engaged or being wed. This affects business partnerships, too," according to Thomas.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your professional life is hitting a reset button, Gemini!

Thomas said, "This full moon could signal a major ending or turning point in your employment. Some may be pushed out of a job or choose to leave one now."

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Love is on the horizon, Cancer.

"With your passion sector being activated, you may have a significant turning point around romance, true love, hobbies, fertility or creativity," Thomas added.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Take good care of your emotions, Leo.

"A significant ending may occur near this time, such as moving, renovating or deciding to entirely redecorate," Thomas said. "Some Leos may reach a milestone around real estate matters, instead."

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Keep your mind open around this time, Virgo.

"The full moon will activate your sector of communications, intellect and ideas. Many Virgos will be debuting a significant writing, speaking or advertising initiative at this time, while others will be focused on locking down a major contractual endeavor," said Thomas.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Pay attention to your finances, Libra!

According to Thomas, "This full moon will rock your income, wealth and resources. Many Libras will find that they are actually about to bring in more money due to a raise, side hustle or new job offer."

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Take a seat back and reflect, Scorpio.

"As the full moon falls in your zodiac sign, you are being given a taste of the new journey you are being sent upon," Thomas said. "Significant endings, breakthroughs or breakdowns could all happen, as you watch the previous chapter of your life fade away right before your eyes."

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Just keep your head up and trust the process, Sagittarius!

"This full moon could feel quite difficult for you, as you are forced to face your past, your baggage, your anxieties and your fears," Thomas said.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Your social circle may experience some changes, Capricorn.

According to Thomas, "As the full moon energizes this area of your life, you could attend a major event, network up a storm or find that a friend steps in to aid you reach a heartfelt personal goal. Another way this could affect you is by having a friend or acquaintance exit your life."

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Your hard work is paying off, Aquarius.

"The approaching full moon will bring fire to your career, ambitions and public recognition," Thomas said. "A significant award, promotion, new job offer or publicity could appear and lift your name into the sky."

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Big change is happening, Pisces!

"As the full moon dances sweetly with your zodiac sign, you'll find that you now have the impetus and courage to shake it up and step out of your comfort zone. Many Pisceans could reach a newfound milestone around a long-distance project or travel situation," Thomas said.