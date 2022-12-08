Proud Deaf family surprised with vacation to Disneyland Resort

This inspiring deaf family raising ASL awareness through TikToks is getting a special Disney surprise for the holidays. Tune in Sunday, 12/25, to Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade to see their trip plus heartwarming stories, dazzling celebrity performances, and of course, the Christmas Day Parade! Airing on ABC: 12/25 10am ET, 9am CT, 8am MT, 7am PT. Also on Freeform, Hulu, and Disney+

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -- "Growing up myself I was limited. I was always told you can't. I wasn't really around deaf culture, deaf families," Signs Estefani Arevalo, also known on her social media platforms as @thatdeafamily, "Now that I'm raising my kids, I don't want them to go through the same life that I did. I want to empower them."

The decision to start posting videos explaining different aspects of ASL and answering questions about the deaf community was a natural one for the Arevalo family. "She had done videos in sign for our daughter," explains Oscar Arevalo, Estfanis husband, "and decided to do That Deaf Family since she's already good at making the content." One of their videos went viral and from there the rest is history. Through their videos, they give advice to other deaf families but also explain to the hearing community how they know if their baby is crying, if someone is knocking at the door, and more.

But the main message they are trying to convey is that you can still do anything even if you're deaf. "I want to let all parents know that they're going to be fine. It doesn't matter if their kids are deaf or hearing, it's the same," explains Estefani.

This holiday season, Disney surprised the Arevalo family with a trip to Disneyland. The reveal took place in the family's home, with their loved ones and friends surrounding them. "I feel so overwhelmed, so excited. I didn't expect that, it's such a surprise for us. I'm just really happy and blessed. I'm really thankful for everyone in my life."

